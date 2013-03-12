Samsung Is Teasing The Galaxy S4 Again

Steve Kovach

Samsung has another teaser video for its new flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S4. This is a follow up to the video from last week where some kid named Jeremy gets a Galaxy S4 before everyone else. 

Don’t get too excited though. You don’t even see the phone, just a Pulp Fiction-like golden glow coming from a box.

And don’t forget: Samsung will announce the Galaxy S4 at a big event on March 14. We’ll be there covering it live. We’re guessing Jeremy will be there too.

Here’s the video:

