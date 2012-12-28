Samsung Teases Its Upcoming Apple TV Wannabe Again

Samsung isn’t keeping its new TV plans a secret.



Below you’ll find another teaser video for its upcoming television set that will be unveiled at a big press event at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 7.

(We’re not sure why its covered in the video. Samsung already published photos of the TV set on Flickr.)

Samsung, LG, and others are making a big push in web-connected Smart TVs in 2013. Yes, Smart TVs are nothing new, but since everyone is expecting Apple to launch a new television product in 2013, the competition is rushing to make an Apple TV before Apple can.

