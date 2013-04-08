Samsung Releases A New Galaxy Phone

Samsung isn’t letting up.



Over the weekend the Galaxy-maker officially announced a new smartphone, the Galaxy Win, according to TheNextWeb.

The Galaxy Win isn’t nearly as powerful as the company’s flagship Galaxy S4 slated for release later this month.

The Galaxy Win is very similar to last year’s flagship the Galaxy S3. It features a 4.7-inch display, 5-megapixel rear camera, a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, microSD slot, and up to 32GB of storage.

The Galaxy runs the latest version Android (Jellybean 4.1), and is described as, “an intuitive new smartphone designed to balance the needs of the on-the-go user with massive processing power,” TheNextWeb says.

Samsung didn’t talk about availability or pricing yet but we’ll keep you posted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.