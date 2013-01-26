Samsung Reports A Record $6.6 Billion In Profit For Last Quarter

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider
Samsung posted a record profit in its Q4 2012 earnings, the company reported today.Here’s the scorecard, according to WSJ:
- Net profit of 7.04 trillion won ($6.6 billion)
- Profit rose 76% from a year earlier.
- Mobile and telecom equipment accounted for 62% of Samsung’s operating profit.
- Profit margin in mobile phones fell to 17.4%. It was 18.8% in the previous quarter.
