Samsung Pulls Its Puppy Abuse Ad

Samsung finally got a message that seems pretty obvious: It’s not funny to depict people beating puppies.



If you make an ad that depicts people mercilessly beating puppies (even if they’re really computers with drawn-on puppy-like features) everyone will hate it.

Face. Palm.

Samsung posted an official spot for a solid state storage drive earlier today with the deceivingly cute title, “Don’t Give Up On Puppy Love.” The ad, which was removed hours later, reimagined computers as cute puppies with floppy ears, googly eyes, and lick-ready tongues. When the computers slow down, presumably due to poor memory space, their “owners” flip out and: 1) beat them with their keyboards, 2) throw them off a cliff, 3) shoot them with a bow and arrow, and 4) beat them with a shoe.

Yes, really.

The Viral Factory, which made the spot, told Mashable that Samsung did, in fact, commission the spot.

Although the ad has been taken down, here’s a mini-summary that pretty much sums up why people hated it so much:

It shows scared, puppy-like laptops about to get brutally beaten …



By enraged owners

Photo: Screenshot

And their shoes.

One day the puppy/computer is happy, loving life



The next he is getting BEATEN in an inappropriate ad.

Seriously, who would make a commercial about shooting a dog with an arrow?

And then actually kill the dog?!? It makes no sense!

