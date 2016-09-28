Samsung still has a problem with exploding phones in China

Samsung’s problems with the exploding Galaxy Note 7 phone aren’t over yet: Customers in China have been complaining about devices overheating — and now one has claimed that a supposedly safe model has blown up.

Bloomberg reports that a customer named Hui Renjie bought a new Galaxy Note 7 online and it was delivered over the weekend. On Monday morning the device “exploded”. Samsung has now collected the phone and taken it away for tests.

“We are currently contacting the customer and will conduct a thorough examination of the device in question once we receive it,” Samsung told Bloomberg.

No new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones should be exploding — the company is recalling any models that are at risk and has shipped new “safe” phones that are marked with an “S”.

Samsung has been caught in a row in China over the Galaxy Note 7, the BBC reports. Consumers have been reporting a similar problem to what’s been going on in the rest of the world: The Galaxy Note 7 has exploded.

But Samsung said it wasn’t to blame when it came to devices in China, and instead said it was because the phones are too hot. It’s refusing to issue a recall, and that has reportedly angered some Chinese social media users. “Samsung doesn’t dare raise a fuss overseas but in China as soon as explosions are mentioned they blame other people,” one user said.

