LIVE: Samsung Shows Of Its New Smart TVs

Megan Rose Dickey
Oh-Hyun Kwon samsung ceoGetty Images

We’re here live at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, anxiously waiting for Samsung to unveil a new line of smart TVs.

Samsung has previously said it plans to update its Smart TV line with new software improvements. We’re also expecting new tablets, and possibly some appliance-related news.

We’ll be updating this blog live from CES.

