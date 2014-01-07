LIVE: Samsung Shows Of Its New Smart TVs

We’re here live at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, anxiously waiting for Samsung to unveil a new line of smart TVs.

Samsung has previously said it plans to update its Smart TV line with new software improvements. We’re also expecting new tablets, and possibly some appliance-related news.

We’ll be updating this blog live from CES.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.