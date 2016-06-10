Samsung president says 5G wireless is coming, and it's going to be incredible

Business Insider/Julie Bort Gregory Lee‎, president and CEO of Samsung North America.

Mobile-phone companies are working on their next generation of wireless networks, known as 5G, which promise to be blindingly fast.

Early tests of 5G networks have hit 10 Gbps speeds. In comparison, the average speed of today’s fastest mobile network is 12.3 Mbps, so as much 100 times faster.

At the Rutberg Future: Mobile 2016 conference in Half Moon Bay, California, Gregory Lee, ‎president and CEO of Samsung North America, described how amazing it will be when 5G gets here.

He said that the network will be so fast that it will allow you to do things like:

Download a movie in three seconds

Have every device in your home connected, including things like your fridge and other appliances

Allow doctors to guide each other through a remote-surgery procedure

Let a jazz band play together remotely, creating real music in real time

Lee says that 5G should work with most existing tech, including 3G, 4G, and Wi-Fi, so you won’t need to upgrade every device in your house. But, he warns, you’ll certainly need to buy a new phone.

Correction: This story originally reported that 5G would be up to 10 times faster. It will be up to 100 times faster. We apologise for the error.

