Samsung Prepping 7.7-inch Galaxy Tab And Enigmatic Samsung Galaxy "Note"

Some clever snoopers gave This Is My Next evidence of a few brand new Samsung devices inside an APK application file Samsung released.



The APK is filled with press materials ahead of the IFA trade show in Berlin taking place a week from now.

The devices are called the Galaxy Tab 7.7, the Wave 3, and the Galaxy Note (pictured).

The 7.7 will likely just be a smaller Galaxy Tab running Honeycomb, and the Wave 3 will be a Bada OS device (an entry level feature phone OS), but we have no idea what the Note will be.

“Note” would seem to imply that it would be good for writing on–perhaps Samsung is preparing a stylus like HTC built for the Flyer Tab. HTC’s stylus is a whopping $79.99.

A note-taking tablet as a separate device from the 7.7 tablet would be strange, considering the Flyer Tab (if it is indeed the competition for the Note) only has a 7-inch screen anyway.

In one week, we’ll know what all the fuss is about.

