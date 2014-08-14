Samsung Is Shaming The iPhone With Ads Next To Airport Power Outlets

The iPhone’s battery is its Achilles heel, and rival Samsung is reminding travellers with new ads in airports across the country.

The ads flaunt the battery life of Samsung’s phones with the message: “So you have the power to be anywhere but here.”

That copy is a tease at Apple’s recent ad for the iPhone 5S, which told viewers “you’re more powerful than you think.”

As of now, the Samsung ads are in JFK in New York as well as O’Hare and Midway in Chicago, according to CNET.

The iPhone 6 is rumoured to have a larger battery than its predecessors. Should that not be the case, Samsung may find itself awash with converts who have grown tired of their wall-hugging ways.

