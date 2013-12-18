Samsung Poached An Apple Store Designer And May Start Opening Its Own Stores Too

Samsung A Samsung Experience shop in Best Buy.

Samsung has hired an Apple Store designer named Tim Gudgel and is considering opening its own standalone stores in the U.S., reports The Information.

Samsung doesn’t have its own stores in the U.S., but it does have more than 1,000 “Samsung Experience” mini stores within Best Buy locations. Those mini stores offer a similar experience as Apple Stores do and are staffed by Samsung experts who can help you learn how to use your devices.

However, The Information cautions that the new hire doesn’t mean Samsung is ready to pull the trigger on a retail stores right away.

