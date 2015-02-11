New details on the 3-sided screen Samsung is going to use on its flagship Galaxy phones

The new Samsung Galaxy S6 is going to havean innovative new three-sided screen, Bloomberg reports, citing “people with direct knowledge of the matter.”

According to the sources, the device will have:

Processors made in-house (they dropped QUALCOMM over issues with overheating).

A metal body.

A 5.1-inch front-facing screen.

There will reportedly be two versions of the device. One will just have a standard screen — but the other will wrap around both the edges of the phone.

The South Korean company has utilised curved screens before. The Samsung Note Edge’s screen wraps around the right-hand side of the device. It can be used to display shortcuts for apps. Here’s how it looks:

Bloomberg’s report contradicts previous rumours that the Galaxy S6 would only feature a curved screen on one side, like the Note.

The news comes as as Samsung struggles to differentiate its high-end products from the pack. Its profits have been decimated by the runaway success of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, and Apple is also making unprecedented headway in Samsung’s home market of South Korea. No foreign smartphone manufacturer has ever historically passed the 20% market share mark — but there’s now fears that Apple could overtake Samsung altogether.

Samsung’s high-end lines used to be distinguished from Apple’s offerings by their larger screens. Now the Cupertino company has scaled up the size of its phones, Samsung needs a new USP. They’re hoping this three-sided screen could be it.

