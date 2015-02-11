New details on the 3-sided screen Samsung is going to use on its flagship Galaxy phones

Rob Price
Samsung Note curved screenBusiness Insider

The new Samsung Galaxy S6 is going to havean innovative new three-sided screen, Bloomberg reports, citing “people with direct knowledge of the matter.”

According to the sources, the device will have:

  • Processors made in-house (they dropped QUALCOMM over issues with overheating).
  • A metal body.
  • A 5.1-inch front-facing screen.

There will reportedly be two versions of the device. One will just have a standard screen — but the other will wrap around both the edges of the phone.

The South Korean company has utilised curved screens before. The Samsung Note Edge’s screen wraps around the right-hand side of the device. It can be used to display shortcuts for apps. Here’s how it looks:

Samsung galaxy note EdgeBusiness Insider

Bloomberg’s report contradicts previous rumours that the Galaxy S6 would only feature a curved screen on one side, like the Note.

The news comes as as Samsung struggles to differentiate its high-end products from the pack. Its profits have been decimated by the runaway success of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, and Apple is also making unprecedented headway in Samsung’s home market of South Korea. No foreign smartphone manufacturer has ever historically passed the 20% market share mark — but there’s now fears that Apple could overtake Samsung altogether.

Apple Samsung South Korea market sharesCounterpoint

Samsung’s high-end lines used to be distinguished from Apple’s offerings by their larger screens. Now the Cupertino company has scaled up the size of its phones, Samsung needs a new USP. They’re hoping this three-sided screen could be it.

NOW WATCH: A 13-Year-Old Made A Revolutionary Invention Out Of Legos And Now Intel Is Investing In His Company

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.