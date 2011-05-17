Samsung Made Its Customers Wait Six Months For The Latest Version Of Android

Photo: Danny Sullivan, Creative Commons

After more than six months, Samsung will finally begin rolling out the latest version of Android to its phones and tablets.The update for Android 2.3 Gingerbread will begin in the UK by the end of May and move on to other countries, including the U.S., after that.



It’ll run on most Galaxy S phones plus Samsung’s 7-inch Galaxy Tab. We’ll let you know as soon as Gingerbread starts rolling out in the U.S.

[Via Droid Life]

