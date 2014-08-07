Samsung Is Reportedly Working On A Crazy New Phone With A Wraparound Display

Samsung isn’t exactly known for its innovations, but a report from ZDNet Korea claims the smartphone maker is working on a radical new phone design with a unique wraparound display.

The phone’s display would theoretically wrap around the edges and replace the bezels traditionally seen on smartphones. Volume and lock buttons would also be replaced by touch-screen controls.

The report states that it is “unclear whether Samsung will produce the new phone massively or change it to a limited edition premium phone for developed countries.”

There have been rumours that Samsung has been working on phone with a flexible display for a while now, so you probably shouldn’t delay your next smartphone purchase just yet.

According to BGR, Samsung has filed for a patent for a phone with a similar design that also gets rid of buttons on the side of the device.

Such a design could be just what Samsung needs to differentiate itself from an increasingly crowded smartphone market, which is really putting a dent in the company’s profits, and we already know the technology for flexible displays does exist.

