Samsung Made A Parody Of Apple's 'Pencil' Commercial For The IPad Air

Samsung is seriously poking fun at Apple with the commercial for its new Galaxy Tab Pro 10.1 tablet.

When the iPad Air first launched, Apple wowed us by showing how the device was thinner than a pencil. Samsung’s parody of this iconic ad reveals that its new tablet is even thinner than the iPad Air, plus it has a sharper screen and multi-task capabilities.

Check out the cheeky new commercial:

Here’s the original Apple commercial:

