This Samsung Paralympics Ad Makes The Regular Olympics Look Easy [THE BRIEF]

Samsung released an inspiring new ad from 72andSunny Amsterdam promoting its sponsorship of the 2014 Winter Paralympics, which begin March 7 in Sochi. The ad shows a group of gritty Paralympians going through early morning workouts, intense boxing sessions, and crashing at high speeds on all types of ice and snow. At the end, the ad reveals these setbacks are nothing compared to the one thing these athletes hate most.

WPP made a strategic investment in the social marketing firm Percolate, which helps brands create content people will want to share with their friends.

Domino’s extended its relationship with CB+P through 2016. The pizza chain and agency have been working together for nearly six year.

AdAge looks at how the Food and Drug Administration’s proposed new labelling rules could affect food marketing. The proposal calls for calories to be labelled in larger, bolder type, and for food brands to disclose “added sugars” as opposed to just “sugar,” which currently includes naturally occurring sugars.

Y&R announced the launch of Y&R Moonshop, a new creative maker lab that will combine conceptual art and emerging technology with advertising.

TBWA\London hired BBH London managing partner/client services director Richard Stainer to be its new chief executive.

Organic promoted Tracey Richards, previously group director/global business development, to being the agency’s first chief marketing officer.

Droga5 New York head of interactive production Robert Valdes has left the agency to join up with former Chiat NY co-worker Mark Figliulo at his new Figliulo&Partners agency.

