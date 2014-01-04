Here's Proof That Samsung Owners Are Happier With Their Phones Than iPhone Owners

YouTube/Samsung Mobile Samsung GALAXY Note 4

Holiday shoppers may have been tripping over themselves to buy Apple devices this year (selling three Apple devices for every Samsung), but Samsung owners may be having the last laugh.

Samsung phone owners are happier with their devices than iPhone owners are, according to new data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index,

In 2014, Samsung scored 81 points on the survey, compared to Apple’s 79. That’s an increase of about 6 points from 2013 for Samsung and while Apple was down almost 3 points.

Last year, Apple was the clear customer satisfaction winner, with 81 points to Samsung’s 76.

Why the change? The larger-sized iPhone 6 and 6 Plus might be an issue, suggests Endgadet’s Devindra Hardawar.

Bendgate probably didn’t help, either. That was when people complained that the iPhone 6 Plus became bent through normal usage — just keeping the phones in their pockets.

Meanwhile our own Steve Kovach calls the new Galaxy Note 4 the best phone the company has ever made. Plus he says the Galaxy S5 has the best screen ever made for a smartphone and an especially good camera. (To be fair, he actually rates the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6+ as the two best phones on the market.)

So, although Samsung had an all around rough 2014, it did pull out this end-of-year win over Apple.

