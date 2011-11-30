Samsung's Injunction Has Been Overturned And It Can Sell Tablets In Australia Again

Which one’s made by Samsung?

Photo: Engadget

Samsung has had the injunction preventing it from selling its Galaxy tablet in Australia overturned, reports the BBC.Apple got the injunction against the tablet-maker by accusing it of implementing iPad technology in its devices.



All Samsung had to do to lift it was put together a quick redesign, but in our opinion the differences between the new and old Galaxy are negligible.

This spite-fuelled legal battle continues to take weird turns as Samsung is now seeks to block the sale of the Apple 4S in Australia, France, Japan, and Italy, claiming that Apple infringes on its patents in 3G technology.

The Galaxy Tab will be back on store shelves by Friday at 4 PM.

