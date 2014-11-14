11 Things Samsung's Strange New Phone Can Do That The iPhone Can't

Steve Kovach
Samsung galaxy note edge next to iphone 6 plusBusiness Insider

Samsung’s newest phone, the Galaxy Note Edge, has a curved screen that comes with a bunch of extra features.

It can also do a bunch of things its rivals the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus can’t do. Here’s a quick look at some of the most important exclusive features found in the Galaxy Note Edge.

You can check your heart rate with a sensor on the back of the phone.

The 'night clock' displays the time when the main screen is off. It's good if you use your phone as your alarm clock.

You can answer a call without exiting the app you're using.

You can replace the battery.

You can add more storage with a MicroSD card.

It comes with a stylus for drawing or taking notes.

You can use the curved portion of the screen to switch between your favourite apps without having to go back to the home screen.

You can run two apps at once on the same screen.

If you use the charger that comes with the Note Edge, you can charge the battery very quickly.

You can shrink the screen for easy one-handed use.

You can also shrink the keyboard for one-handed typing.

