11 Things Samsung's Strange New Phone Can Do That The iPhone Can't

Samsung’s newest phone, the Galaxy Note Edge, has a curved screen that comes with a bunch of extra features.
It can also do a bunch of things its rivals the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus can’t do. Here’s a quick look at some of the most important exclusive features found in the Galaxy Note Edge.
The 'night clock' displays the time when the main screen is off. It's good if you use your phone as your alarm clock.
You can use the curved portion of the screen to switch between your favourite apps without having to go back to the home screen.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.