Your Galaxy Note 7 will now automatically warn you if it needs to be recalled

Photo: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Samsung is issuing a software update to Galaxy Note 7 phones in the US this week that will warn you if you have a model affected by last week’s recall.

Samsung recalled the Galaxy Note 7 following several reports of exploding batteries.

The software update will display a green battery icon at the top of the Note 7’s screen if you’re using a model with a stable battery.

Users who have a Note 7 that still needs to be returned will see a warning message telling them to power the device down and take it back to the store. The warning will show up every time users turn on their device.

Samsung also said in a statement Tuesday that it has shipped 500,000 Note 7 replacement units to the US. Last week, the company said most retailers will have functioning Note 7 replacement units by September 21.

Samsung is recalling all Note 7 phones sold on or before September 15. You can exchange it for a Galaxy S7, a new Note 7 without the battery issue, or a full refund.

