There are reports of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones still catching fire in China

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 fire problems may be spreading to China.

A Note 7 user sent photos of his burned Note 7 to CNN Money, claiming he bought it this week.

“We are currently contacting the customer and will conduct a thorough examination of the device in question once we receive it,” Samsung told Business Insider in a statement.

Samsung has said the battery issue didn’t affect Note 7 phones sold in China because those phones contain batteries from a different supplier. Samsung reportedly made its own batteries for the faulty Note 7 phones sold outside of China. However, there have been a few reports that Note 7 phones in China have still caught fire.

Samsung formally recalled the Note 7 in the US on September 15. The company has since said about half of the 1 million affected Note 7 phones in the US have been returned. If you still have a Note 7 that you bought before September 15, you can return it to the store for a refund or a replacement device. All Note 7s sold in store now do not have the battery issue, Samsung has said.

