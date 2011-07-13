Whoops! Samsung Just Leaked Details On The Next Nexus Phone

Samsung’s Romanian Twitter account appears to have leaked details about its next Nexus phone.



According to the tweets, which have been removed but were picked up by the Romanian publication Ziarul Financiar, the new Nexus will have a Super AMOLED HD display capable of 1280 X 720 resolution.

That falls in line with the specs in BGR’s report two weeks ago. While we still know next to nothing about the Nexus 3/Prime/4G, it seems almost certain that the display is going to wow you.

Here are the tweets:

Photo: Twitter via Engadget

[Via Engadget]

