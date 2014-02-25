Samsung Has A Gold Phone Now Too

Business Insider’s coverage of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is sponsored by Intel. Read more »

Samsung just launched its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S5 and it will come in four different colours: Black, white, bright blue, and — gasp! — gold.

Samsung wants its new, high-end device to compete with Apple’s iPhones, so it’s no surprise that the company is using the colour that people went absolutely bananas for when Apple released the iPhone 5S.

The real question, though, is if the gold Galaxies will end up being so sought after that they sell-out and end up going for thousands of dollars on Ebay.

Samsung will start selling the phone globally this April.

Here’s a peek at the two gold phones side by side:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.