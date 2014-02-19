Samsung's New Galaxy Phone Will Have A Giant Screen That's Incredibly Sharp

AP The S5 will be Samsung’s follow-up to last year’s S4 smartphone.

Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S5, will have a bigger, 5.2-inch screen and a sharper display than the Galaxy S4, according to Bloomberg.

The new phone is expected to have a better battery and camera than its predecessor, as well as a fingerprint sensor in the home button.

Samsung will officially unveil the much-anticipated smartphone next week at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona.

