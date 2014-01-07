Samsung Has Launched A New Business Unit To Beat Apple In Mobile In The Enterprise

American Airlines American Airlines uses custom Samsung devices

Samsung has rolled out yet another new program to woo enterprises into using its mobile devices.

It’s called Samsung Enterprise Services, and it will provide consulting services for companies that need help rolling out big mobile projects, particularly custom projects.

Samsung is partnering with a company called DMI, based in Bethesda, MD, to help provide these consulting services, which includes everything things like creating custom apps, and custom hardware to making sure devices are secure.

The new consulting unit joins other tactics Samsung is using to win enterprises away from Apple.

For instance, last year it opened something called the Samsung Solutions Exchange, a place where developers can sell special apps and hardware. For instance, Belkin sells the Belkin Tablet Stage which turns a Samsung tablet into a projector.

It also rolled out Samsung Knox, a security feature for Samsung phones that lets users divide their phone into two sides, work and personal. The work side can be controlled by the IT department.

We should note that there’s been some question about how great Knox is. Reports circulated last month that security researchers found a way to hack Knox, though Samsung downplayed the findings as being not much of a threat.

Knox is part of Samsung’s bigger program to make Android more secure, called SAFE (which stands for Samsung For Enterprises). The Defence Department, along with the NSA, is currently conducting a huge test of Knox and SAFE involving 500 Galaxy S4 devices, to see if these devices can be made safe enough for defence department employees.

If Samsung is found to be secure enough, that should put to rest fears by CIOs that that Samsung’s Android devices can’t be trusted for corporate use.

All of this work to win enterprises is winning Samsung some accolades. In December ABI released a report called the Enterprise Smartphone vendor matrix that named Samsung as the No. 1 vendor, better than Apple, in providing enterprises with the features they need.

