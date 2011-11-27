Samsung Is Giving Up On Netbooks, According To A Leaked Memo

Photo: Flickr/infilmity

Samsung is scrapping development of netbook computers in favour of ultrabooks, according to a leaked memo obtained by French blog Blogeee, and picked up at Engadget.Here’s what the memo says:



“Following the introduction of our new strategy in 2012, we will discontinue our 10.1-inch (netbook) product range in Q1 2012, in favour of ultraportables (11.6 and 12 inches) and ultrabooks to be launched in 2012.”

