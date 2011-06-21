Russia Gets A Samsung Solar-Powered Netbook

A netbook with a solar panel on back can be real?



In the 21st century, anything is possible.

The Samsung NC215S is one unique netbook, with a solar panel on the back.

Though it is equipped with a 6-cell battery which lasts for around 14 hours, the solar panel on the lid provides an extra two hours of battery juice.

It just can’t get any better, right? I bet every mobile professional in this world would want to own this baby.

The NC215S is based on Intel Atom N570 or N455 processor and provides a 10-inch widescreen LCD display (1024×600 pixels), 1GB of RAM, integrated Intel graphics, USB ports with sleep-and-charge function, webcam, SD card slot, Ethernet, WiFi, and Bluetooth.

Want one? You’ll have to head to Russia, where it’ll be available for approximately $500.

Hope Samsung announces this baby for the rest of the world soon.

This post originally appeared on PClaunches.com.

