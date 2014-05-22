Samsung In The USA Is Shutting Down Its Spotify Competitor

Samsung will shut down Music Hub, its US-based subscription streaming music product that’s similar to Spotify, on July 1.

The good news in Australia is that there are no such plans. In response to the US news, Samsung Electronics Australia said it remains committed to the local version.

“Samsung Music Hub in Australia has been developed for this country and for Australian customers. It is a separate platform from other music channels offered in other overseas markets,” the company said in a statement to Business Insider.

The US version was launched in 2012 around the same time as the Galaxy S III flagship phone. It was sort of a mix between Spotify and iTunes. You could purchase and download individual tracks and albums and pay $US10 per month for unlimited streaming.

Samsung’s Music Hub page says you can still download the app before July 1 and use it to buy music.

This year, Samsung launched Milk Music, a free streaming radio app that’s sort of like Pandora. With Milk, you tell the app what kind of music you want to listen to and it creates a customised radio station. However, there are rumours Samsung will start charging for Milk soon.

