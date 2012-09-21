Samsung's New Anti-iPhone 5 Ad Is The Fastest-Growing Viral Tech Video

Photo: Samsung

Samsung’s new TV ad for the Galaxy S III — which takes shots at Apple fanboys waiting for the iPhone 5 — is the fastest-growing viral video (see below) in tech, with more than 120,492 shares in social media in the past 24 hours, according to Unruly Media.In fact, Samsung has so successfully cornered the viral tech ad video market that it also holds all three top spots on the Tech Viral Video Chart, with a combined 138,074 views in the past 24 hours for the Galaxy S III, Galaxy Note II, and Galaxy Note 10.1.



Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 5 spot is sixth on the list, with only 553 shares in the past 24 hours. (Many Apple fans watched the spot on Apple’s own website, which is unshareable.)

Unruly Media has been tracking and auditing online video views since 2006. It follows more than 1.65 billion video views across 2,000 online video campaigns for over 400 brands.

Samsung’s tricky media buys and clever ads have leveraged the hype surrounding the release of Apple iPhone 5 for Samsung’s benefit.

Samsung’s commercial runs with the tagline: “The next big thing is already here.” It shows a line of eager Apple fans waiting outside a store to buy the iPhone 5. But random Samsung users weave in and out of the line, comparing the Galaxy S III’s features (as it did in a print ad), to the iPhone 5, such as the new, possibly inconvenient adaptor on the iPhone 5, and the fact that after five iterations Apple is only now introducing a larger screen.

The commercial also snagged the No.1 spot on the list of the top 20 most viral videos of any kind, followed by the trailer for the new Hobbit movie, which has 117,892 shares.

Apple on the other hand didn’t even make the Top 20 list.

Samsung’s digital agency on the campaign is 72andSunny; Apple’s is TBWA/Media Arts Lab.

Here’s Samsung’s ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.