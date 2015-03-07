The guy behind Samsung's 'Next Big Thing' campaign has left the company

Samsung Mobile’s CMO Todd Pendleton has reportedly left the company, according to reports from AdAge and CNET.

Pendleton was responsible for the team that put together the successful “Next Big Thing” campaign that helped boost Samsung to the top smartphone vendor in the world.

The ad campaign was largely credited for Samsung’s rise and the narrative in the press a few years ago that Samsung was out-innovating Apple in smartphones and tablets.

Business Insider has reached out to Samsung for confirmation and we’ll update when we here back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.