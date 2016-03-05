Samsung might be killing its music service to make room for Jay Z's Tidal

Samsung is close to killing its Milk Music streaming service, paving the way for a partnership or acquisition of another streaming service, according to Variety.

Two years ago, Samsung released Milk, a radio streaming service marketed as a Pandora killer. The app is only available on Samsung phones (no iPhones, etc.), as well as on the web and Samsung smart TVs.

But now the company wants to throw its weight behind a different service, sources tell Variety, and there seems to be no place for Milk.

What service could Samsung be after?

After Jay Z was spotted at Samsung’s offices in October, there has been speculation that Tidal, his streaming service that recently snagged exclusives from Rihanna and Kanye West, could be an acquisition target.

Tidal’s fortunes have turned back and forth in the past few months. The company has seen high executive turnover, but it still charged up the download charts thanks to exclusives like Kanye West’s album “The Life of Pablo,” before sliding down again.

But sources warned Variety that Tidal might be asking for too high a price, and that perhaps a partnership might be more likely than an acquisition. If Samsung is exploring partnerships, and not an acquisition, that could also widen the field of potential streaming services. It’s also worth noting that Samsung and Jay Z have worked together in the past, with the rapper giving away 1 million copies of his album “Magna Carta Holy Grail” to Samsung Galaxy phone owners back in 2013.

But regardless, Milk Music’s days seem numbered. The Milk team has seen big cuts in the past few months, according to Variety.

Samsung provided this statement to Variety: “Samsung remains committed to delivering engaging, connected entertainment experiences through our Milk platform.”

NOW WATCH: How to see if someone is mooching off your Netflix account



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.