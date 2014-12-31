Samsung Might Release Another Metal Galaxy Phone Next Month

Chinese Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center The A7 appeared in China’s Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center.

Samsung is reportedly preparing to release another Galaxy phone in its new A-series as soon as Jan. 14, according to Korean blog Ruliweb (via Phone Arena).

The phone, supposedly called the Galaxy A7, is expected to be Samsung’s thinnest smartphone yet. It’s also likely to feature brushed metal edges just like the Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A3.

The Galaxy A7 will also make its way to China after launching in South Korea, according to Phone Arena, and the Galaxy A5 will also launch in South Korea alongside the A7.

Samsung hasn’t officially revealed any information regarding the Galaxy A7 yet, but several leaks and certification documents from China give us a pretty clear idea of what to expect.

The Galaxy A7 seems like it might be Samsung’s best-looking phone yet: It’s expected to only be 6.3mm thin, which is much slimmer than the 6.9-mm iPhone 6 and Samsung’s current thinnest phone, the 6.7mm Galaxy A5.

Previous rumours have also suggested the Galaxy A7 would come with a large 5.5-inch 1080p screen, which would make it around the same size as Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 2. But newer information reported by blog Sam Mobile, which has a decent track record when it comes to Samsung-related product leaks, indicate it will come with a 5.2-inch screen instead.

We won’t know for sure until Samsung officially announces the phone, but Ruliweb’s most recent report reinforces leaks from earlier this week that suggested the Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A5 would both launch on the same day in South Korea.

