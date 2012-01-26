Samsung May Cancel Its Announcement For The Next Galaxy Phone

This is the Galaxy S II, which was unveiled last year.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung may cancel its planned February announcement for the Galaxy S III, according to a rumour reported by The Verge.The Galaxy S III is expected to be a big upgrade to the current line of Galaxy S II phones that Samsung has been heavily promoting with all those anti-Apple commercials.



Many, including us, expected Samsung to announce the phone at next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. That was the same event the company used to show off the Galaxy S II for the first time last year.

The Verge also says the announcement will still come in a few months, likely before the summer.

