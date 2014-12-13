It's Not Even 2015, But Why Not Talk About Some New IPhone Rumours?

REUTERS/Yuya Shino You can bet this guy will be buying one of the new iPhones.

According to a report from the Korean publication ET News, Samsung has started production on the processor for Apple’s new iPhone that will launch next year.

Samsung is making the so-called A9 chips at its facility in Austin, TX.

Last month, The Korea Times reported that Samsung won a big contract to make chips for Apple’s next iPhone.

This year, a different company called Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) made most of the chips for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

Samsung only made a small percentage of the iPhone chips this year, which is partly to blame for the dramatic 60% drop in profits last quarter.

Now Samsung is back to making most of Apple’s chips with TSMC helping out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.