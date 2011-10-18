Samsung Is Already Cranking Out Processors For Apple's Next iPhone

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Samsung has ramped up production of Apple’s A6 processor, the chip that is expected to power the next iPhone, according to The Korea Times.The processors are being made in Samsung’s Austin factory, according to the report.



It’s also possible that Apple plans to use the A6 processor in the iPad 3. A report last week said the iPad 3 is already under production.

Despite legal issues between the two companies, Samsung says it is keeping its partnership with Apple separate from the patent battles.

