Here's Samsung's Intense New Ad For The Galaxy S Duos [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Samsung released a new ad from Cheil Communications and Harpoon Pictures’ director Anton Jøsef that shows the new Galaxy S Duos smartphone being “forged” by a blacksmith. The device allows people to keep their work and personal calls separate while providing better signal and coverage.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

New York magazine’s culture blog, Vulture, is launching a two-day festival in New York City in May. The move comes as publishers are continually on the lookout for additional revenue streams.

kbs+ is acquiring Attention, a social media marketing agency with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto, and London.

Ad Age takes a look at brands like Coca-Cola and Chevrolet who have emphasised diversity in their recent advertising campaigns.

CBS and Turner installed giant video screens in several New York subway stations to promote their joint coverage of March’s NCAA Tournament.

AKQA executive creative director Neil Robinson is leaving the agency.

DraftFCB is changing its name to FCB. While Howard Draft remains executive chairman and key advisor to FCB CEO Carter Murray, the new name will allow the agency network to emphasis the local aspects of its offices, which will take on names like FCB Shanghai and FCB Chicago.

Three Mother NY alums officially launched a new agency called Preacher that has done experiential work for Nike retail and a content project for Skillshare.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.