Samsung Made $1.43 Billion More In Profit Than Apple Last Quarter

Steve Kovach
J.K. Shin Samsung mobile CEO unveils galaxy s4Samsung Mobile CEO JK Shin.

Apple reported its Q2 2013 earnings today, saying it made $6.9 billion in profit. 

When Samsung reported earnings for the same quarter a few weeks ago, it posted $8.33 billion in profit.

Apple did post strong iPhone sales numbers for last quarter. It sold 31 million units, a record for the June quarter. But it missed expectaitons iPad numbers, selling 14.6 million.

