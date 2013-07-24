Samsung Made $1.43 Billion More In Profit Than Apple Last Quarter

Samsung Mobile CEO JK Shin.

Apple reported its Q2 2013 earnings today, saying it made $6.9 billion in profit.



When Samsung reported earnings for the same quarter a few weeks ago, it posted $8.33 billion in profit.

Apple did post strong iPhone sales numbers for last quarter. It sold 31 million units, a record for the June quarter. But it missed expectaitons iPad numbers, selling 14.6 million.

