Samsung Made A Tablet-Laptop Hybrid That Runs Android AND Windows

Ativ Book Q

Samsung has unveiled the a hybrid device for those bewildered by the ever increasing array of computer shapes and operating systems – a tablet which doubles as a laptop and runs Windows 8 and Android software.



The Ativ Book Q, unveiled at a Samsung event in London on Thursday, has a screen and a keyboard. A system of hinges mean that when in tablet mode, the screen folds to cover the keyboard, when in PC mode the screen is propped upright as on a laptop. And when watching films or showing a presentation, the screen flips right over into stand mode.

The device is slim, at 14mm, and weights 1.29kg. Its touch screen is 13.3 in and also works with a stylus. Two weeks ago, rival manufacturer Asus unveiled a similar hybrid which also runs Microsoft and Google software.

“Addressing a common desire among PC users to be able to access Android apps on a Windows-based PC, the Ativ Q allows you to now experience both Windows 8 and Android Jellybean 4.2.2 on the same device,” Samsung said. “Not only will you get access to Android apps via Google Play, but you will also be able to transfer files or share folders and files from Windows 8 to Android.”

Continuing on the hybrid theme, Samsung confirmed the arrival of its Galaxy S4 Zoom, which runs on Android software, and unveiled a professional grade camera, the Galaxy NX, with interchangeable lenses which can send images over 4G and 3G mobile phone networks.

Also running on Android, the camera has a 20.3 mega-pixel resolution and can be fitted with a series of lenses, from compact pancake to ultra-wide fisheye, and longer zoom. It shoots video, in both 2D and 3D. Pictures and video can be edited on the camera’s screen before being uploaded for sharing.

With smartphones already denting sales of basic point-and-shoot cameras, the Zoom has the potential to further depress sales of photographic equipment.

Samsung is under pressure to deliver a best seller. Banks have cut their profit forecasts for the South Korean company, warning its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S4, may not be proving as serious a contender to Apple’s iPhone 5 as originally predicted.

This article originally appeared on guardian.co.uk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.