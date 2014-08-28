Samsung Wants Everyone To Know Its New Galaxy Phone Didn't Copy Apple

Samsung is making sure everyone knows that it made smartphones out of metal way before Apple ever did.

In a recent blog post, Samsung details the design methodology behind its new metal-edged Galaxy Alpha smartphone, a handset that features a close resemblance to Apple’s iPhone 5.

Samsung is quick to point out that a “metal frame isn’t really a new concept for Samsung’s mobile devices,” and even links to previous blog post detailing past Samsung phones featuring metal in their design.

CyberIndian The Samsung Card Phone

Samsung has appeared to favour plastic as its material of choice in recent smartphones such as the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S5, but the company insists that its metal Galaxy Alpha was actually derived from the Samsung Card Phone, which debuted in 2006 — a year before Apple unveiled the original iPhone in 2007.

However, it’s not Samsung’s use of metal in the Galaxy Alpha, but its chamfered metal edges that have drawn criticism, as that particular design closely mimics the design introduced by Apple with the iPhone 5.

In its blog post, Samsung details the thought process behind rounding the Alpha’s corners and choosing metal for its “style and grip,” but fails to explain the one design choice that has Apple fans accusing Samsung of copying one more thing.

Here’s a closer look at the chamfered metal edges of the Galaxy Alpha.

And here’s a closer look at the edges of the iPhone 5S.

Samsung also released a similar-sounding blog post last year, when the company introduced a gold Galaxy S4 less than a month after Apple unveiled its gold iPhone 5S.

You can read more about Samsung’s Galaxy Alpha design over at the company’s official blog, or watch the included video highlighting its new features below.

