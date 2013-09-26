Samsung Has A Smart New Plan To Lure Businesses Away From The IPad

Samsung on Wednesday launched something called the

“Samsung Solutions Exchange”to get businesses to buy its tablets and smartphones.

This program lets enterprises and resellers trick out Samsung devices in unique ways.

It gives them special control over the devices so they can write custom apps.

For instance, Belkin customised a Samsung tablet for teachers. The Belkin Tablet Stage turns the tablet into a projector. A teacher places the tablet on a special mount and points the camera at the textbook or object, and voila! Instant projector.

American Airlines turned the Galaxy Note into a credit card scanner that its flight attendants can use to sell food and drinks.

A handful of other companies have created other applications for restaurants, trucking companies, the government, hospitals and so on.

When a company joins the Samsung Solutions Exchange, Samsung gives them access to these tablet features:

The S Pen: an electronic pen for drawing on a tablet

an electronic pen for drawing on a tablet IR blaster: a remote control

a remote control Air View: shows a preview of a photo, video, text or email when a user hovers a finger over the screen.

shows a preview of a photo, video, text or email when a user hovers a finger over the screen. Air Gesture: controls the device through gestures without touching it.

controls the device through gestures without touching it. Advanced Multi Window: opens new windows to run multiple apps

opens new windows to run multiple apps Screen Mirroring: acts like a second screen for your TVs and BlueRay device

acts like a second screen for your TVs and BlueRay device Near Field Communications (NFC): beams information to another NFC device. Often used for payment info.

Samsung’s willingness to open up control its hardware was one reason that American Airlines chose Samsung instead of the iPad when buying 17,000 tablets for its flight attendants last year.

With this program, Samsung is giving other enterprises the same sort of access.

