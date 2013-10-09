Samsung Asked The Obama Administration To Lift A Ban On Products That Supposedly Violate Apple Patents And Obama Said No

Barack Obama’s office has refused Samsung’s request to end an import ban on some of its smartphones and tablets, which the International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled violates patents from Apple.

The ITC ban said a handful of Samsung’s smartphones and tablets violated Apple patents and will no longer let the devices be imported into the U.S.

The issue is very similar to one Apple faced in August. That was when Obama overturned an ITC ban that blocked imports of some older models of the iPhone and iPad, which the ITC said violated Samsung patents.

But the Obama administration did no give Samsung the same treatment it gave Apple. Now Samsung won’t be able to import some older models of its smartphones and tablets.

