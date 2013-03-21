Even When Password-Protected, Anyone Can Access Your Samsung Galaxy Phone

In a video he posted to YouTube, security researcher Terence Eden reveals a way to bypass the lockscreen on Samsung phones and run applications.



This is completely reminiscent of an iOS bug from last month that pretty much made the same thing possible on an iPhone.

Samsung is aware of the issue, and CNET reports that the company is already working to push out a fix.

Check out Eden’s workaround in action below:

