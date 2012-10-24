Get Ready For HDTV In Your Pocket—It's Coming Sooner Than You Think

Photo: HTC

Apple has continued to impress us with its innovations in the smartphone industry, like the iPhone’s Retina display.But there’s a new competitive bar that its competitors are about to set—and leap over.



The new feat: putting the equivalent of a giant flat-screen TV in your pocket.

MK News, an outlet based in South Korea, where much of the world’s display manufacturing takes place, reports that both Samsung and LG will roll out full 1080pi HD displays in the first half of next year.

1080pi is a standard for high-definition TV sets, referring to the number of rows, and progressive, interlaced display.

In other words, these smartphones will be ready for primetime.

LG and Samsung both own subsidiaries that manufacture displays, which gives them an edge over competitors. LG showed off a 440-pixel-per-inch display in a prototype earlier this year.

Pantech is also reportedly working on a full HD smartphone that it plans to start marketing in the beginning of next year.

As Vlad Savov of The Verge notes, MK News has a pretty good track record when it comes to revealing early information from both Samsung and LG, but doesn’t always get it right.

But it’s not just Samsung, LG, and Pantech that are beating Apple to the punch.

Last week, Sam Byford of The Verge confirmed that Taiwan-based HTC is working on a flagship phone, the HTC J Butterfly, that will have a full HD display and will come out this December in Japan.

