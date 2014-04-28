Samsung Breaks Into A New Product Category: Premium Headphones And Audio Devices

Samsung is getting into the premium audio business.

The company announced Sunday night a new line of headphones along with a wireless Bluetooth speaker called Level. Level products will launch globally in the coming weeks, but Samsung hasn’t announced finalised dates and pricing for the U.S. yet. However, based on the specs, you can bet these new products won’t be cheap.

There are four new products in the Level family. Let’s break it down.

The Level Over is the top-tier model. The noise-cancelling headphones pair with your smartphone wirelessly using Bluetooth and include touch controls on the side of the device. You can swipe up and down on the right speaker pad to adjust the volume, swipe forward or backward to change tracks, and tap the pad to pause/play.

The Level On is a bit smaller (and presumably cheaper) than the Level Over. However, they don’t have noise cancelling and aren’t wireless.

The Level In are earbuds that Samsung says provides really good sound thanks to a special speaker system.

Finally, there’s the Level Box, which you can pair with your smartphone using Bluetooth. If you have a phone with Near Field Communication (NFC), you can pair the Level Box by tapping your phone against it.

