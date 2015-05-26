Samsung is launching a gimmicky 'Iron Man' phone

You can’t get your hands on the ultra-thin, futuristic Samsung phone Tony Stark uses in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” — because it doesn’t exist. But you will soon be able to buy a special Iron Man handset.

As part of a broader tie-in with Marvel’s summer blockbuster, Endgadget reports, the South Korean electronics company is releasing a special edition Iron-Man themed version of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S6 Edge.

There’s no indication of pricing yet, but availability will be limited. It isn’t on sale outside of Asia, launching on May 27 in South Korea, with China and Hong Kong following in June.

The company has now released an unboxing video showing off the device’s red-and-gold colour. It also features an “arc reactor” that doubles up as a wireless charger.

Here’s that unboxing video:

And for reference, here’s the rather sleeker phone Tony Stark uses in the movie.

Samsung, meanwhile, is struggling with flagging smartphone sales. The wild success of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, along with the unprecedented threat posed by low-end brands like Xiaomi, have cut into the South Korean manufacturer’s bottom line. Last year, its sales in China dropped by a staggering 50%. And early figures for the Galaxy S6 suggest shipments could be even lower than they were for its predecessor.

