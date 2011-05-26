Samsung's Galaxy Tab Launch Is Just "A Few Days Away"

Photo: tinhtevideo

Samsung’s first Honeycomb tablet, the Galaxy Tab 10.1, is launching within days, according to a tweet from the company.The launch event for the Galaxy Tab was originally supposed to be held yesterday, but was postponed indefinitely. We still haven’t heard anything from Samsung about a new date yet.



However, what’s even more interesting about the tweet is that it links to a product description page for the Galaxy Tab that says it will be running Android 3.1 Honeycomb.

That’s the newest version of Honeycomb that fixes a few bugs and includes new features like movie rentals from the Android Market. Right now, the Motorola Xoom is the only tablet running Android 3.1.

