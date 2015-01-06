Samsung Just Launched A Crazy New Washing Machine With A Built-In Sink

Samsung just unveiled a new washing machine with a built-in sink so that you can pre-treat stained clothing and drop them directly into the washer.

The washer, called the Active Wash, has built-in water jets under its lid. There’s also a surface for scrubbing out stains, as shown in the photo from Samsung’s website below. The idea is that you’d be able to pre-treat stains in your laundry room without having to go to the bathroom or kitchen to use the sink first.

The new washing machine is also said to be able to wash a full load in just 36 minutes.

There’s no word on when it will launch or how much it will cost, but it’s one of several home appliances Samsung unveiled at this year’s Consumer Electronics Showcase in Las Vegas.

