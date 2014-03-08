Samsung Just Launched An Ad-Free, Free Music Service

Samsung is diving into the music space with its launch of Milk, an ad-free radio service available exclusively for its flagship Galaxy devices.

Milk has 200 genre-based radio stations and 13 million songs. It’s powered by Slacker — a radio app pre-programmed onto some Android phones. Galaxy users can download Milk for free.

Samsung says that its trying to make new music discovery simple and organic. You don’t have to sign up or log in when you use Milk: Music just starts playing.

The user interface revolves around a dial that displays up to nine genres at once, ranging from rap to classical. But you can also create your own personal stations based on your favourite song or album, just like you would on Pandora (but without the ads).

When explaining the name of the app to Business Insider, a Samsung representative said that it wanted its music experience to be rich and fresh. It should make you feel a satisfied “warm and fuzzy” feeling like you would with a tall glass of milk.

Presumably, Samsung wants users to ditch Pandora or Spotify to use Milk, as it positions itself more and more as a multimedia giant.

This isn’t Samsung first foray into music though. It launched the subscription-based music store and player Music Hub several years ago. That service never really took off, likely because of the monthly cost.

If the Milk app takes off, Samsung will likely bake it into the soon-to-be-released Galaxy S5.

