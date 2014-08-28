Samsung's New Necklace Is The Strangest Tech Product We've Seen All Year

Samsung The Samsung Circle headset

After unveiling its Samsung Gear S smartwatch late last night, Samsung had one more thing to show us: earphones that join together to form a necklace that vibrates when someone calls you.

The Samsung Gear Circle can be paired with a smartphone to receive calls and listen to music, similar to existing high-end earphones and headsets. But one thing that is new about the headset is its magnetic locking system, which turns the earphones into a vibrating necklace when they’re not in use.

The headphones are available in three colours: Black, blue and white

Pairing the Gear Circle to a smarpthone via Bluetooth will allow you to give voice commands and take calls using the headphones, which fit around your neck as a necklace when not in use.

The headphones turn into a necklace when not in use

While there’s no word yet on the device’s availability in the U.S., Samsung has announced that the Gear Circle will begin rolling out in international markets in October. Pricing details have yet to be announced.

