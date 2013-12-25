There Could Be A Security Hole In Samsung Galaxy Phones That The US Government Wants To Use

Cyber security researchers at an Israeli university have discovered a potential flaw in Samsung’s enterprise software for its Galaxy smartphones that could let hackers intercept personal data such as email and other communication, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S4 phone and a few other devices use the company’s own enterprise security software called Knox, which is supposed to be just as secure as the BlackBerry devices. In fact, the U.S. government is considering adopting Samsung’s Knox-equipped Galaxy phones.

However, in a statement to the WSJ, Samsung played down the alleged security hole, saying enterprises that use Knox Galaxy phones would have extra software that would prevent such a hack. Still, Samsung is taking the report seriously and investigating.

Samsung is expected to make a big push in mobile devices for enterprise users and the government in 2014. With the fall of BlackBerry, many companies are looking for alternative devices that are just as secure and reliable. Earlier this year, the Pentagon approved Apple’s iPhones and iPads for use in the Department of Defence. Samsung devices also have the same security clearance.

